Put traffic first
I am a 16-year resident of Sebastopol, responding to the proposed Woodmark Apartments article. I am all for affordable housing to help those in need living in a very expensive county. However, nothing has been done to alleviate our excessive traffic issues since I have lived here, and this should be first priority for our residents. I refer to Sebastopol as the most congested small town in America. Eighty-four units? That puts an additional 150 plus cars onto our backed up streets, bringing more exhaust fumes and possibilities for accidents in this pedestrian-friendly city. City of Sebastopol council members, please put traffic first, and new housing on the back burner.
Lori Lapham
Sebastopol
