Combine our high school identities
My wife and I are Analy grads (1991, 1992) and two of our kids are recent/current Analy students (2019, 2022). I am also the School Board Chairman of Pleasant Hill Christian School here in Sebastopol, so understand the pressures of school leadership. And as a local designer who does branding— two of the local feeder schools, Harmony and Twin Hills, are my brand — I understand the amount of work involved by the companies that the district is engaging to do this work.
- Removing emotion, I am for consolidation, if that is fiscally the right thing to do with a much smaller student body that may not need two full staffs and campuses. It hurts, but it's the reality of economics, if I am to believe the experts who said that we need to consolidate.
- Also, no emotion, but if the move is needed to save money, then redoing signs, field, paint, uniforms, etc. etc. at Analy is not going to save money.
- It is a historic school and building that has a 50+ year history that predates the formation of El Mo in the 1960s.
- What is the logical rationale behind the rebrand? All I hear is to make it welcoming to the Elmo students who “have to” put up with moving to Analy. That is a good idea in general, but now the Analy crowd is ticked off and that emotion may come across as being mad at the El Mo crew, when we should be folding them into the new school. This should not be a “us vs. them” thing, but it has become that.
- Why “lose” both school identities to make the El Molino folks feel better? Upset the El Mo folks (a new name will not heal the loss of their school) and the Analy folks. Good job at burning all your bridges, board.
My hope is that the rebrand is shelved until the emotions can simmer down (if not too late in the rushed process) and kids like my son who is a senior, can graduate as an “Analy Tiger” and that current Elmo students can graduate under “El Molino.” I believe that in the 1960s, before Forestville campus was ready, Analy and El Molino students co-existed on the Sebastopol campus? Let's just do that in reverse. Any new kids will be Analy HS, but any current students are still considered their old school, until we have graduated the class of 2024.
Maybe we can incorporate El Molino into a more robust Analy brand. Use red as a secondary color. Red, white and blue are a beautiful combo. And many other ways to add El Molino rather than subtract Analy. Combine our two shared sister-identities and histories into a stronger whole, rather than excluding Analy to be inclusive of El Molino.
Dennis Bolt
Sebastopol
