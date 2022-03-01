Union High School
As a parent of a freshman student at West County High School, I am heavily invested in the future of the school, including its name. With the ongoing controversy over whether West County High School should revert to the name Analy High School, I wonder if we should consider a name that does not have any baggage.
Why not simply Union High School? The word “Union” is literally right in the middle of the name of the high school district, West Sonoma County Union High School District. One of the definitions of the word Union in the dictionary is “an act of joining two or more things together.”
How perfect is that? Analy High School and El Molino High School have joined together into one new high school. The new name; Union High School. I understand the history associated with both high schools. Nobody wants to lose that. However, there needs to be a compromise. The Board of Trustees should seriously consider re-naming West County High School as Union High School. Let’s bring the entire community back together with a completely new name for our high school, Union High School.
Steven Schmitz, Sebastopol
Homeless people in Guerneville
I was in downtown Guerneville and turned right onto Church Street in front of PG&E Customer Service building and found myself in my truck surrounded by 5-7 homeless men in a fight. They blocked my truck pounded on the vehicle and started fighting each other. I called 911. While this was scary it made me very angry. They have been allowed to take over the street.
I am not a homeless advocate.
A way must be found for them to reclaim their lives. Millions are being spent and it is getting worse and more dangerous. This is the second time I have been attacked, the last time was stumbling into an encampment on the River where two men brandished a jagged open tuna can. Enough! They do not own the sidewalks or the river banks. The politicians must go into these places themselves. Social Workers are not able to control this violence.
Bob Young
Guerneville
