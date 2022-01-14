You know this story, but it is a story worth retelling, especially since we will soon pause for the Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday observance. On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, an African American seamstress in her early 40s by the name of Rosa Parks made a decision. She did something she was not supposed to do, perhaps even surprised herself when she did it. She boarded a bus and sat down in the front. When the bus began to get crowded she was told to move to the back of the bus – to the “colored” section – so that white passengers could sit in the front. This was standard procedure on Montgomery buses ... happened every day. But not this day. Rosa Parks refused to move. And from that moment on, the world everyone thought they knew would never be the same again.
Reflecting on that moment of decision, educator and author, Parker Palmer writes, “In the moment she sat down at the front of the bus on that December day, she had no guarantee that the theory of non-violence would work or that her community would back her up. It was a moment of existential truth, of claiming authentic selfhood, of reclaiming her birthright ... She decided, ‘I will no longer act on the outside in a way that contradicts the truth I hold deeply on the inside. I will no longer act as if I were less than the whole person I know myself inwardly to be.’ In refusing to conspire any longer with a racist system, she named and claimed her true self.” For her, it was a defining moment.
As we move rather uncertainly into 2022, we find ourselves in yet another defining moment. We are entering a time when each of us is going to be challenged to reflect and act on the truth we hold deeply inside. I find myself shocked and depressed when I reflect on how quickly things seem to be deteriorating, on how fragile this democracy we have taken for granted actually is. But, according to author, Naomi Klein, I shouldn’t be. In her words, “This current state of affairs, including the ongoing craziness in Washington, is not shocking at all, but is rather the culmination, the logical end point, of a great many dangerous stories our culture has been telling for a long time: that greed is good; that the market rules; that white men are better than the rest; that the vulnerable deserve their fate and the one percent deserve their golden towers; that we are surrounded by danger and should only look after our own; that there is no alternative to any of this.”
Again, this is a time for each of us to ask, as Rosa Parks asked, “Who am I? What is the truth I carry in my heart and how can I put that truth into action?” In a time when the public square is dominated by closed fists, closed minds and closed hearts, will we be the ones with the courage to open our fist into an outstretched hand of compassion and to open our minds to the truth, even truth that contradicts cherished assumptions? Can we be the ones who have the readiness, attention and courage to tell and live a different story? Do we shrink back from the challenges of this present moment or do we recognize and embrace them with courage and faith and hope? Writes Henri Nouwen, “Every human being has a great, yet often unknown, gift to care, to be compassionate, to become present to the other - to listen, to hear, and to receive. If that gift would be set free and made available, miracles could take place.” This may be our only hope if we are to hold back the tidal wave of anger, fear, suspicion and lies which threatens to engulf us.
Right on, Gene! While none of us can solve all our problems, even locally, we can play our part is changing situations and relationships for the better. My life has been richer since I retired because I have had more time to volunteer my time in exchange for the psychic rewards serving others provide. Prior to the arrival of the coronavirus, I was volunteering at the Redwoid Empure Foid a Bank one day a leach week while driving a route in my personal vehicle for the Council on Agencing's Meals on Wheels through neighborhood surrounding the county fairgrounds. While the meals delivered to cluent's doirs, I think the time we chatted at the door was as important, since many of the clients had minimal human contact. For years I drove a sedan for Volunteer Wheels taking people u able to use regular buses to and from a variety of destinations including one couple cekebrrating their anniversary going to a movie. Since many of my riders ride with me regularly, just like those I delivered meals to, we became friends. For many years I volunteered at Point Reyes National Seashore exercising Mirgan horses by taking long trail rides and being extra contact person for seashore visitors and occasionally reporting via radio a problem I encountered. I also regularly worked on trail and maintenance tasks at Olompali SP, that could not be done safely alone. Through my Rotary Club I have become involved in helped homeless people get shelter and served in the governing board of a Jenyan non-profit that has dramatically impacted health care, while proving business trading and microloans to many small rural villages near Mt Kenya. All this in addition to helping in many different roles the programs in my church including those that serve non-members in need.
While our circumstances may vary widely, everyone can make a difference where they live doing little things, like visiting someone living alone, or preparing a meal for a neighbor just returned from a hospital stay. It's never to late to start and the opportunities to help others are near,y endless. Hiw about rescuing to the accident victim who list his or her sight as a result"?
