A woman shares this memory of a church picnic: “They would say in church, ‘We’ll meet at the park at 4:30 on Saturday afternoon. You bring your supper and we’ll provide the lemonade and iced tea.’ But if you were like me, you would be out running errands on Saturday and would come home at the last minute. When you got ready to pack your picnic super, all you could find in the refrigerator was one dried-up piece of baloney and just two slices of stale bread to go with it. So you made your meager sandwich, stuck it in a baggie and went to the picnic.
“When it came time to eat, you sat at the end of the table and spread out your sandwich. But the folks who sat next to you had brought a feast. They were all good cooks and clearly had worked hard all day to get ready for the picnic. They had fried chicken and baked beans and potato salad and homemade rolls and two big homemade chocolate pies. That’s what they spread out next to you while you sat there with your baloney sandwich. But then they turned to you and said, ‘Why don’t we just put all this together?’ ‘Oh no, I couldn’t do that,’ you murmured, even as you gazed longingly at the fried chicken. ‘Oh come on,’ they’d insist, ‘there’s plenty of chicken, plenty of pie, plenty of everything. And we just love baloney sandwiches. Let’s just put it all together!’ And so you did. And there you sat, eating like royalty when you’d come like a pauper.”
I wonder if something like that happened long ago on a hillside in Galilee, when Jesus fed 5,000 folks with just a few loaves of bread and a couple of fish. People came together as a community, and before long they were able to let go of the illusion of scarcity and trust the reality of abundance. And, wonder of wonders, there was more than enough to go around. Could it be that when a community is ignited by the spirit of generosity, scarcity is transformed into abundance?
I have read that our economic system would completely unravel if we stopped believing in scarcity ... the illusion that there is not enough to go around and if I don’t get my share somebody else will. After all, unless one perceives a lack, one won’t spend one’s money to fill it. And make no mistake, there is a powerful correlation between the assumption of scarcity and the decline of community. How can we ever come together if I feel I must protect what is mine from you?
My mind goes back to that church picnic or to the surprising abundance of loaves and fish. People in community, sharing what they have, even if it isn’t all that much, produces a satisfaction, a trust, that leads to more sharing, more abundance. Amazing what can happen when we decide to “put it all together,” and share.
I recently attended, via Zoom, a Sebastopol Planning Commission meeting. They were considering a proposal from The Community Church to place two small huts on church property to provide safe, overnight housing for homeless folks. Two huts ... not much in the face of an enormous problem. But it was interesting to observe that as church folks and planning commissioners talked, more ideas were brought forth, bigger dreams were dreamed. For a moment we were a community, daring to look past scarcity to the possibility of abundance. The church’s proposal was approved and we all agreed that it was just a beginning. Who knows ... it just might be that true abundance resides in the simple experience of people being present to one another and for one another, looking with new eyes at the gifts and resources that we already have and putting them to good use.
