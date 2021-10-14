What? An Apple Blossom Parade in September? Sure, why not? I volunteered to help with the parade this year, so I was there bright and early ... well, at least early. And I wasn’t alone. Yes, the parade was small, publicity had not been great, no one was sure what the turn out would be, but in the time leading up to the parade’s beginning, it was heartening to see the enthusiasm, energy and good humor of the participants and all the folks working behind the scenes.
I loved the tie-dyed look of the West County High School band. With all the controversy swirling over the merger of the two high schools, it was clear to me that, at least when it came to the band, these kids were having a great time just being together, even rather early on a Saturday! Service club members in costume were there promoting volunteerism, first responders were there, other musicians and civic-minded folks of all ages were joining in. I was even invited to drive the car bearing our citizen of the year, Jim Pacatte, along with his wife and two great-grandchildren. Hard to think of someone who has given more of himself in service to our community than Jim. And as I was driving along, trying hard not to run over the bass drum player in front of me, it was clear that those in attendance were also having a good time. Yes, just a small parade in a small town, but also an important event that made an important statement.
I recently read an article suggesting that the crisis of climate change is in fact a symptom of a deeper “planetary dysfunction.” Yes, we must end fossil fuel use and invest in clean energy, stop the degradation and loss of habitat in the name of economic gain, plant more trees, care for watersheds and consume and use less stuff. But the healing of creation will require more than solar panels on homes and businesses. What is required at a deeper level is changed human minds and hearts. All our well-intentioned climate actions will be in vain if we cannot begin to weave our broken communities back together with nurturing and trusting relationships and begin to care for each other, welcome the stranger and share what we have with those in need.
As one writer has said, “We have no life but this life, no world but this world, and no future for flourishing but this struggle together. We need art and rituals of many kinds that enable us to love our bodies and our lives fiercely in all their imperfect complexities and intricate interdependencies; art and rituals that recommit us to this earth as holy ground from which springs all life and its beautiful, fierce, dangerous, terrifying, joyous, playful, lusty and wondrous sacred powers.”
I know, it was just a small parade. But when it was over, I found myself feeling strangely hopeful. And I haven’t felt that way for a while. Because, if only for a moment that Saturday morning, it didn’t seem to matter who voted for who or who was conservative and who was progressive. It didn’t matter where people lived or how much money they had. It just seemed that people were enjoying each other, helping each other, laughing together and sharing in the blessing of community. It had been so long. Amazing what can happen when we allow ourselves to relinquish our grip on personal preference — me and my needs — and instead embrace the colorful and complex walk of togetherness, a walk that includes not only you and me, but all the creatures and landscapes with whom we share this increasingly small planet.
We can, if we come together, save one species, one fragment of woodland, one dying river, and, who knows, perhaps even one another.
