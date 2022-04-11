When this column appears, Christians and their churches will be in the midst of Holy Week, remembering and reflecting on Jesus’ final week in Jerusalem. Jesus got himself into a lot of trouble that week, much as he got himself into a lot of trouble throughout his life and ministry. It seems that the political and religious establishment simply could not wait to get rid of him. Why? I believe it is because he had this bad habit of accepting and associating with pretty much everyone — sinners and saints, prostitutes and priests. All of his culture’s labels — clean or unclean, insider or outsider, rich or poor — were meaningless to him. No, his was a life marked by an extravagant welcome that disregarded human imposed categories and barriers. And it drove the enforcers of conventional wisdom and morality absolutely crazy.
So I wonder what Jesus would think of recent laws in Texas, Florida and other states, specifically targeting LGBTQ+ children and their families? Teachers are being told what they can or cannot teach, books are being banned, schools are being threatened with endless litigation and, in Texas, parents and health professionals are being threatened with charges of child abuse if they help provide gender-affirming care to minors, indeed to their own children. That’s right ... the same radical right wing politicians who were outraged at mask mandates, calling them a government overreach and a violation of personal freedom, are now saying it’s all right for the state of Texas to punish parents for trying to help their own children. Apparently, in this case, the state knows best. The depth of their hypocrisy, their insensitivity and downright cruelty, is appalling. Says one pastor, “It is clearly and explicitly a political ploy. They are hurting children to try to hold onto their power.” These laws marginalize and hurt LGBTQ+ children and their families. Supporters of these bills insist they are supporting parents, but already parents of transgender children in Texas have received death threats. And what does it do to children when laws are passed proclaiming that they are essentially invisible, perhaps even dangerous, and that those who try to help them are guilty of a crime?
Getting back to Holy Week, Jesus consciously chose the path of unconditional compassion and self-giving love — a radical choice in the context of today’s angry and fearful political culture. Why radical? Because, says one author, compassion is nothing less than, “The fatal capacity for feeling what it’s like to live inside someone else’s skin.” It is “fatal” because when we step outside our presumptions and judgements and actually dare to encounter the “other” face to face, a lot of those presumptions and judgements begin to die. It is one thing to attack transgender children and their families. It is quite another to sit down with one of those families and learn of their trials and struggles — their isolation and loneliness — an isolation and loneliness only made worse by these laws. When was it that compassion and understanding became political liabilities?
The governors of Florida and Texas and a number of their colleagues, now see themselves as the leaders in our country’s seemingly endless culture wars. They seem to revel in the combat, in fanning the flames of anger and fear. Instead of choosing the difficult path of compassion and understanding and acceptance, they have chosen a much easier path to power. It is far easier to sow seeds of anger and fear than to look a child in the eyes and ask, “Please tell me your story.” Sadly, it seems they will get the power they seek. But will it be worth the loss of kindness and caring? Will it be worth the price that must be paid by those who will inevitably be casualties of this war?
