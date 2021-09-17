For a number of years, Joel Salatin, a name you might recognize, was one of the most influential figures in the local food movement. Much of his fame came from his prominent mention in Michael Pollan’s best-selling book, “The Omnivore’s Dilemma.” But in recent months, his influence has waned as his history of racist remarks and bigotry toward people of color has become public knowledge. Indeed, in 2020, the influential local food movement journal, “Mother Earth News,” severed all ties with Salatin. Now why do I mention Joel Salatin and his fall from grace? Because in his story we see both the great possibilities and great dangers of localism.
First, what do I mean when I speak of localism? I like this definition provided by Rebecca Bratten Weiss, farmer and author: “Localism is the belief that political, social and economic order should be structured, as much as possible, on a local, communal level. Once a fringe ethos popular among counter-culturists, localism has migrated into the mainstream of contemporary society. It’s common these days to prefer the artisanal, small business and farm-to-table food and to reject big-box stores and suburban sprawl.”
Works for me. I know a few small farmers and I am happy to support them. It helps me to feel more connected to our community and environment. Indeed, now that I am often less busy on Sundays, I enjoy visiting our Sebastopol farmers’ market. It stands as a symbol of this reorientation toward the local, bringing people together face to face, providing a sense of belonging and helping to build community. Says Weiss, “’Buy local’ resonates across ideological lines. The movement to support local farmers, buy from local businesses and invest in one’s immediate community attracts activists and organizers of all stripes.”
But as hopeful as all this sounds, it can also, as evidenced by the case of Salatin, go tragically wrong. The sad fact is that while the local food movement and farmers’ markets cultivate community, they can also be fertile ground for racism, white supremacists and anti-immigration slander and lies. A narrow focus on one’s own people and community has the potential to morph into a “my people first” nationalism and “us versus them” obsession with racial purity. Writing in the “Daily Beast,” Kelly Weill reports that “the far right’s love of the markets plays into a larger talking point that idealizes pastoral life and demonizes degenerate urban living, casting white supremacy as the purer alternative.”
From Indiana to Sweden, neo-Nazi groups have attempted to infiltrate local food movements. Recall that the mass shooters at El Paso and Christchurch, New Zealand, held extremist environmental views and far right nationalist prejudices. Jake Angeli, the man known as Q Shaman who stormed the Capitol wearing horns and fur, demanded an all-organic diet in jail.
This is a cautionary tale. In no way am I suggesting that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are attempting to infiltrate our local markets. But sadly, localism standing alone — think Joel Salatin — with no sense of a larger responsibility for the common good or connection to our broader and more diverse human community, can devolve into home grown xenophobia with an environmentally conscious twist.
Even in progressive Sebastopol, we need an awareness of this dark side of localism. Says Weiss, “We need to be aware of our vast network of interconnectedness and of the way our actions affect not only our neighbors but also those outside our immediate circles ...The transformative power of human action, for good or for evil, touches the whole world. If our actions are not guided by this principle, we risk a false localism that impoverishes itself and damages the common good.”
A truth we must not forget is that the sacredness of one place and people is inextricably linked to the sacredness of all other places and peoples.
