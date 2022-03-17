Am I wrong, or hasn’t life always included daily, ordinary interactions with others, some of which could be mildly abrasive. You are on your way to an appointment and immediately find yourself driving behind someone who seems to think that driving 35 in a 55 zone is the safest way to go. It is frustrating to be sure, but you turn up the radio and eventually get to your destination. Or, you are in line to check out at the market, and the person in front of you cannot find his or her credit card, then seems to have no clue how to insert it into the card reader. You have to wait, but you figure the beer won’t get too warm before you get home. In fact, if that person takes much longer you might open a beer right there in line! Again mild abrasions which, in the words of one colleague, “made us, if not tough, then tolerant.” She continues, “Yielding to one another used to be woven into our days and lives to such a degree that we might barely have noticed doing it ... ordinary grace.”
Then came the pandemic and something changed. In recent conversations with family and friends, it seems there is one topic that comes up again and again: namely, how angry and mean-spirited our society has become. When did we become so tender and thin-skinned, easily triggered by the slightest sleight? Kids in school are fighting, even with kids they have known for years. Adults in public meetings seem unable to maintain their composure or civility. In the words of one observer, “We see people of good character and good will devolving into behavior you’d discipline a young child for.” Life seems off center, disoriented, as our entire society struggles to regain any sense of normal. So much damage has been inflicted on the common good. Do we even still believe in the common good, or is it all about me and my grievances? How do we begin to step out of the darkness and bring some light to each other and the world around us?
In these challenging days when the violent dogs of war have once again been unleashed, I am reminded of a scene from the classic war film, which was actually an anti-war film, “All Quiet on the Western Front.” The soldier, Paul Baumer, has just killed an enemy soldier. But as he gazes upon the man’s lifeless body, he comes to the realization that his “enemy” was a man much like himself. Says Baumer, “I had thought you just an idea. But here I see you face to face, and you must have had a mother and been afraid to die and been very much like me.” It is as if, in the midst of that brutal, horrible conflict, for just a moment, a curtain was pulled back and Paul Baumer’s eyes were opened to a new reality. This “enemy” became a mirror in which he saw, in a way he had never seen before, that we are all very human, very much alike and very much in need of one another. I wonder if perhaps the horrific videos and photos coming from the Ukraine are not beginning to do the same for us.
Enough of anger, blaming and petty grievance. It is time to develop practices that help us regard each other with compassionate attention, that support our capacity to ask one another, “What is this like for you and how can we get through this together?” In spite of all the recent evidence to the contrary, I stubbornly continue to believe that we are made for compassion and care and that such compassion is strong enough to offer an alternative story of who we are and what we mean to each other.
