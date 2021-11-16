A number of years ago, I wrote a column for this newspaper — then it truly was printed on paper — in which I reflected on a fishing trip I had taken with a friend who was several years older than I. I recalled how he and others sat around the campfire reflecting on past trips, on the good times they had shared and on the old friends who had passed away. Around that fire you could feel intensely the “presence of an absence,” as well as their awareness that none of them had all that much time left on this earth. Indeed, it was not too many years later when the annual fishing trip was no more.
I have recently returned from another fishing trip, a trip to the Rogue River in Oregon that a number of us have taken together for over 35 years. I confess I have missed a few along the way, but a number of the guys have been there every year. But as we sat around talking and laughing and reminiscing, it occurred to me that I am now one of the old guys. Some of our fishing buddies have died, some of us are moving slower and are challenged by wading in that large river, some have faced significant health challenges. Much like the folks who inhabited the Bruce Springsteen song, we all spent a fair amount of time sitting around and talking about the “glory days.” But we all agreed we would be back next year ... wouldn’t miss it. We are living illustrations of the Thoreau quote: “Many men go fishing all their lives without knowing that it’s not fish they are after.”
I am hopeful that I and all of us will be able to make it back to the Rogue next October. At times I think I still have not adjusted to the harsh fact that there are far fewer years in front of me than behind me. I look at our grandsons and wonder about their futures, about the world I will no longer be a part of. I have a friend who, every time I turn down an offer to go fishing, reminds me, “Gene, we don’t have all that many trips left.” I know he is right, even as he uses our mortality as an instrument of guilt. These are the thoughts that can keep me awake at night.
But then my mind goes back to my father and his relationship with our grandson — his great grandson — Ben. My dad never really bonded with Ben, even after we moved him from Phoenix to Santa Rosa to be nearer to our family. He kept Ben at arm’s length, because, as he told me, he knew he wouldn’t be around much longer and just didn’t want to get too close. “I will be dead before he starts school.” He was so reluctant to take the risk of loving this boy.
The words of a poet come to mind:
‘Tis a fearful thing to love what death can touch
A fearful thing to love, to hope, to dream to be...and oh, to lose.
A thing for fools, this, and a holy thing, a holy thing, to love.
Even as I, like my father, have questions, anxiety and uncertainty about the future, about mortality, I am also trying to remain mindful of today, this moment. I am here now and still have the laughter of grandsons, the love of family and friends, the beauty of the Rogue River in late October and the return of green to our Sonoma County hills, and yes, the tug of a fish on my line. It will all be gone someday, but it is all here today and I am still here to revel in it. And it is all a holy thing.
(1) comment
Thank you, Gene. I never tire of hearing your voice. Fish (and speak) as long as you can. --John
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.