A pastor shares this story about a church Christmas pageant — a pageant that unfolded in a unique and unforgettable way: “Seven-year-old Wally was big for his age. Everyone wondered what role the teacher would give him in the annual Christmas play. He was a sweet kid, but also a slow learner who had trouble reading. But he could be a great stage hand, maybe pull the curtain. So everyone was quite surprised when he was given the role of the innkeeper at Bethlehem. But Wally was delighted. After all, he only had to learn one line: ‘There is no room in the inn.’ He had that down in no time.
“The night for the program arrived. Every seat in the church was filled. The lights dimmed and a hush moved over the audience. The curtain opened on scene one. Mary and Joseph entered the stage and walked up to the inn. They knocked and Wally, the innkeeper, opened the door. Joseph spoke: ‘Please sir, my wife is in need of rest. Could we have a room for the night?’
“Wally was ready with his line. He had rehearsed it for weeks. He began, ‘There is...’ Then he hesitated. He started again, ‘There is...’ But his mind had gone completely blank. Finally Joseph stepped back and began leading Mary toward the stable on stage left. Seeing Joseph and Mary sadly walking away, Wally in desperation called out, ‘Wait! Don’t leave! Come back! There’s plenty of room at my house. You can come home with me!’” Young Wally was on to something. In that moment, from a completely unexpected source, everyone in that church learned a never-to-be-forgotten lesson on the meaning Christmas.
No matter what your religious tradition, or lack thereof, I suspect all of you have at least some familiarity with the story of the birth in the manger. And the problem with such familiarity is that it becomes easy to miss the radical notion underlying this story. Because Wally was right. This story proclaims a radical inclusiveness. Yes, in fact, there is plenty of room for all, and all are welcome.
Whatever your view of Christmas, I hope you don’t miss the Christmas affirmation that we can no longer dismiss anything or anyone as unimportant or trivial or unworthy. To speak of a common stable and manger as holy is to say that all ground is holy ground, all life is sacred, the ordinary is holy and the holy is ordinary. There’s gold in the straw and frankincense in the dung on the floor. In this story, the outcasts and unwanted are the stars of the show. A pregnant teenage girl and carpenter from a back country town, a small town innkeeper and shepherds. Everybody knew about shepherds: dirty, ignorant, ready to steal anything not nailed down. But what do you know? In this story there is room for them all. You know what there is no room for in this story? There is no room for intolerance, division, bigotry and distrust.
I recall an “All in the Family” episode from years ago. Archie and Edith are attending Edith’s high school reunion. She encounters a former classmate named Buck, who, over the years, has become excessively obese. They have a delightful conversation about the old days and things they did together. Later, she says to Archie, “Archie, ain’t Buck a beautiful person.” Archie looks at her in disbelief and says, “Edith, you and I look at the same guy. You see a beautiful person and I see an overweight blimp.” “Yeah,” she says, “ain’t that too bad.”
In this season, indeed in all seasons, may we, like Edith, the shepherds and young Wally, dare to see the world and its people with new and caring eyes. And who knows? Something new and unexpected may be born in each of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.