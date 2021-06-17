A number of you may have read the recent column by David Brooks in which he wrote of his hopes for life after the “great unmasking” — life after the pandemic. Brooks sees the coming weeks and months as a time of opportunity, a time when we can purposefully undo what COVID tried to do to us.
In his words, “All around I see people thinking about how they can replace social distance with a social closeness and social courage ... People are thinking about how they can reconstitute and deepen their communal and moral lives.” Speaking of recent college graduates, he wrote, “They’ve survived something hard and have the strength that comes from that experience. They enter a world that has been interrupted and have the opportunity to create a different and more humane way of life ... a life without masks.”
I hope he is right. I am rooting for his vision of the future. But there are others who struggle to share such an optimistic vision. In the past year there has been, not only illness and death, but also so much conflict, so much fear and distrust. How can we ever recover? I think of ministers and churches, topics about which I have some knowledge. A recent survey found that 29% of Protestant pastors said they had given “real serious consideration” to quitting full time ministry within the past year. Instead of witnessing the more humane way of life spoken of by David Brooks, these pastors see ongoing fallout from the seemingly endless social and political conflict this nation has experienced. They speak of church members no longer speaking to each other, of people consumed by on line conspiracy theories, of ongoing distrust, name calling and anger. One pastor said that unlike past crises, such as floods, tornadoes or other disasters, there seems to be no escape from the fallout from COVID-19. And it isn’t only churches. How many families and friendships have been torn apart by this same kind of divisiveness, this “toxic polarization” in which, rather than engaging with the other, we seek to marginalize or dehumanize the other.
How do we move from our current state of toxicity? How to imagine the creation of the new world envisioned by David Brooks? President Abraham Lincoln looked out upon a country seemingly determined to tear itself apart. And so, in his address to Congress on Dec. 1, 1862, he dared to speak of another way: “The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew and act anew. We must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country.” One month later, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Says one author, “Lincoln wanted to do more than imagine a new America. He viewed the whole nation as capable of rising to the occasion of breaking its hypnotic attachment to ideas, in this case slavery, once considered acceptable that were no longer relevant and never deserved to be true. He sought a radical awakening from the status quo.”
This is not a time to speak of returning to normal. It is a time of necessary dis-enthrallment. Can we disenthrall ourselves of a pathological individualism that is blind to the needs of others or to any concept of the common good? Can we disenthrall ourselves of a zero sum mentality that convinces itself that if one group advances, it must come at the expense of another? Fred Rogers said that the one thing each of us can do to change the world is to make goodness attractive. What a wild and crazy notion in these angry and divided times. But why not try it? What have we got to lose?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.