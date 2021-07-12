Not long ago, on a quick trip from Sebastopol to Santa Rosa, I witnessed two cars running red lights at two separate intersections. They weren’t just trying to beat a yellow light; they determinedly went through on a bright red, one nearly creating a bad accident. Is it just my perception, or are there more angry and aggressive drivers out there these days? A symptom of something deeper?
In these times of toxic polarization and an almost pathological individualism, can we really call ourselves a country anymore, or are we becoming a collection of separate tribes — distrustful and fearful of anyone who isn’t one of us; and defiant and resistant of anything — masks, vaccinations, lost elections, truth or even perhaps, red lights — that threatens me, my truth and my right to do what I want to do. No stupid light is going to tell me when to stop or go. Too extreme? Perhaps. Do I need a break from all of this.
And then my phone rings. It is a call from Ben, our 14-year-old grandson. He has a proposal. How about just the two of us going to an amusement park and riding some roller coasters? I have been a fan of coasters for years, and Ben, since he has been tall enough to ride, has loved them too. So I was more than pleased when he proposed this trip with Grandpa. We chose Great America near San Jose, and had a great time. It was the hottest day of the year, but we didn’t mind. We rode the rides and ate junk food. What a day! It was such a joy spending the day with him. It was such a joy realizing that the most important decision we had to make was which coaster to ride next and which one was worth a second ride. I didn’t check CNN or read a newspaper all day.
When I got home that night, I found myself thinking about the biblical concept of Sabbath time — a “spacious time of restful presence.” I realize that even in retirement I remain a person who easily becomes over-stressed and over-anxious ... old habits are hard to break. The turmoil in our nation and world keeps me up at night. I fret over my schedule and responsibilities. Am I doing enough? Am I doing too much? Do we have enough money? How are our children and grandchildren doing? It is so hard for me to step away from it all. But it is also so necessary. And that is why the call from Ben was just what I needed.
I understand that an amusement park may not be everyone’s choice as a place for rest and renewal, but it worked for me. I have read that observing Sabbath time is a revolutionary act in the world of today — a world in which, with all our devices, we are always on, always available. But Sabbath invites us to step away, to view life as more than anxious productivity and/or consumption. Imagine an intentional halt; imagine allowing the world to spin without us for a while. Actually, it might be a bit humbling to see how well the world manages to function without us looking after it. Says theologian, Donna Schaper, “By observing Sabbath we become persons who both work and rest, and know why, when and how we do either. Sabbath is time spent remembering what time is for.”
I think of a lyric by Jackson Browne:
No matter how fast I run
I can never seem to get away from me.
No matter where I am,
I can’t help feeling that I’m just a day away
Sound familiar? But there is another way. Says Sabbath, “Slow down, step back, take a breath and learn how to be right where you are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.