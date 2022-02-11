John Pavlovitz is a former pastor and a current commentator on the state of religion and the church in America today. He is a former pastor because several years ago he was fired by his church for his “provocative” writing. He remains provocative today, with his blog, “Stuff That Needs to Be Said,” surpassing 100 million total page views. In recent years, as increasing numbers of Christian evangelicals have embraced Donald Trump and Trump-ism, Pavlovitz hasn’t held back, insisting that the evangelical, conservative church and its form of Christianity, have become toxic beyond repair, indeed have become “antithetical to Jesus.”
In this words, “I cannot align myself with the human rights violations and overt racism and rabid nationalism that is defining Christianity in America today. If being a Christian now means such things, count me out!” He laments that the evangelical church features, “homophobic politicians and Muslim-hating celebrity evangelists ... with gun-toting preachers and damnation wielding social media trolls and predatory presidents ... This monstrosity claiming to be of Jesus would be unrecognizable to him.” C’mon, John say what you really mean!
It is always easy to appreciate someone who so clearly expresses what you believe. So I confess I resonate with his searing and fearless critique of those self-proclaimed Christians who love, support and seemingly worship Donald Trump and all things Trump, including the racism, lies, intolerance and downright cruelty. How they reconcile Trumpism and the Gospel of Jesus is a mystery to me.
The one issue I have with Pavlovitz and his critique is that he seems to conflate it with American Christianity in general. It can sound like he views all forms of institutional religion as rather toxic, a position I suspect that many in the West County would agree with. In his words, “God has left the building and maybe you need to as well.” As a Christian pastor myself, I may be a bit defensive here, but I don’t believe you can place all forms of religious expression into the same “toxics only” bucket. I would argue that it is possible – and necessary - to distinguish good religion from bad – good churches from bad.
During my long ministry in Sebastopol, I was told more than once, “You Christians and your churches are all the same.” But that simply is not true. Yes, I agree with Pavlovitz and critics like him that bad religion can produce bigots, fanatics, hypocrites and narrow-minded, self-righteous and intolerant persons. They are all around us, many seemingly in Congress. Ah, but religion has also produced people like Desmond Tutu, Martin Luther King, Jr., Albert Schweitzer, Michelle and Barack Obama, Dorothy Day, and even Jackie Robinson and Aretha Franklin.
Their example and the examples of many other people of faith, and not just the Christian faith, tell us that it is possible for religion to be open and growing and sensitive and curious, not confining the human spirit but enlarging it. Consider ... what seems to have gotten Jesus in the most trouble was his habit of inviting absolutely anyone to join him for dinner. His faith was one of extravagant love and welcome and inclusiveness. He constantly urged his followers to savor beauty, practice truth, advance community and respond in compassion. Quite a contrast to the angry, fearful and intolerant expressions of religious faith we see these days. Good religion always points beyond itself, lifts itself above trivial and petty rules and regulations and makes itself a servant of human need. It is not hurtful or toxic, instead remaining open and curious and concerned for the human condition everywhere. Says Pavlovitz, “Faith shouldn’t make you a jerk!” If religion is not producing loving, concerned and compassionate people, then yes, God has already left the building and so should we.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.