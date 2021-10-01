The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.org, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
October 1921
The “Borba Cup” for school
W.S. Borba has given to the schools a large silver cup standing 15” tall to stimulate interest in tennis. The cup is to be known as the “Borba Cup.” The winner of the tennis tournament each year will have his name engraved thereon and it is to remain in the competition each year and be the permanent property of the school. This will allow each student an opportunity to try for the cup four times and it is hoped will create greater interest among the students in this game. The Student Body tendered their thanks to Mr. Borba for the cup and his great interest in everything pertaining to the schools. Borba also gave a silver cup in 1924 to the High Schools agriculture department who had planned an apple identification contest for the grammar schools of Analy district. A contest was held at the high school, with 12 varieties of apples placed on exhibition for identification. The student who named correctly the most apples was declared the winner.
October 1946
Local firms observe anniversaries
Coincidentally with the observance of its fifty-sixth birthday of the Sebastopol Times, Sebastopol’s oldest business, this week marks the end of one of the most active years ever seen in Sebastopol business circles. Other first anniversaries include the Sebastopol Furniture Company, Sebastopol Modern Appliance & Plumbing Co, the Sebastopol Creamery, Al Schmidt’s Stationery, Earl’s Electrical Appliance Store,and Peter Pierre’s radio repair. Upcoming or in the future first’s are Joe Tomei’s Sporting Goods, Cecil Musser’s gas station, new ownership of O’Leary’s Funeral Home by Ray Spillers and Lloyd C. Hayes, and C.A. Carlson’s department store. Business is still booming with the opening of Sylvia’s Fine Foods on North Main Street. And nearing completion of the new Purity Store, the automobile show-room at the Union Station on So. Main Street, and the Texaco Station at Walker and So. Main.
October 1971
What is that stink?
The Sebastopol apple industry was wrongly accused, by a number of local residents, of being the cause of the stink in the air over the weekend. After receiving numerous complaints from persons who were sure that what they smelled was apple waste, the city sent Public Works Supt. Bill Brewer out to see if he could get to the bottom of the pungent smell. Brewer inspected the industrial waste facility’s deodorizer and found it working in top form. A few minutes later he reported back to city hall that the source was freshly spread chicken manure on a nearby dairy ranch. The reason why the odor was so widespread is attributed to the three-day temperature inversion in the area. By Tuesday, the air was sweet again with aroma of cooking apples.
October 2021- West County Museum happenings
The West County Museum’s current exhibit “Classy Cars and Their Care” continues to run until March 26. But don’t wait to come down and view the over 40 nostalgic photographs, personal collections of three local folks that will surprise you and consumer interest artifacts from the museum archives. We are sure you will want to visit multiple times.
The Western Sonoma County Historical Society’s annual Cemetery Walk is happening on Oct. 1 and 2. If you can’t attend this always sold out event you should go to our Facebook page to view photos and experiences.
You also will want to check out our website as it has been recently updated. wschs.org
