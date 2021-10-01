The Sebastopol Surplus, owned by Donald Reese Brown was located at 7775 Healdsburg Avenue from 1973 – 1978. Dealing in the buy – sell – trade business of furniture, appliances, desks, and 1,000 other “things.” Prior to this it was called Old McDonald’s Trading Post and after it was MMS Design in 1986. Looking east, the Radar Tire Co. and Colonial Manor building is seen.