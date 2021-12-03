The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.org, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
December 1921
Sebastopol film at congregational church
Sunday night “The Home of the Gravenstein”, will be shown along with other fine pictures at the Congregational church. This film has been revised and is ready to start on its long journey through the country telling the story of the Gold Ridge. Come and see yourself and your neighbors in the movies.
December 1946
City’s first travel agency
Resentment starting in Sebastopol and flaring up throughout Sonoma County on receipt of the 1946-47 county tax bills burst into a full-fledged Sonoma County Taxpayers’ Association. The taxpayers’ movement began in Sebastopol when the Employers’ Association authorized L.R. Hart, president, to call a public meeting for the formation of an association. Leaders of the group are L.R. Hart of Sebastopol and L.M. Meredith of Santa Rosa, with Meredith becoming chairman. Meredith stated, “Sonoma County is a five and a half million dollar business, and there is not one man on the Board of Supervisors with sufficient experience to handle a $5,500,000 annual business.” He stated that the association, eventually to be composed of 5,000 businessmen and property owners from the entire county, will devote its activities to assist the supervisors in the management of the business and to relieve the supervisors of the pressure placed upon them. “We are going to help the Board of Supervisors to say “NO!” The Supervisors have indicated that they are in favor of formation of the group.
December 1971
Sebastopol’s first travel agency, Round the World Travel Service, located 7724 Healdsburg Avenue, celebrates its grand opening. Manager and partner Kathe Ford said a travel agency is commissioned as an agent for all of the transportation companies it chooses to represent. Except for Red China and Cuba, Round the World is able to get tickets to every country in the world. Mrs. Ford’s partner in the venture is Daryl Davis, who operates an insurance office in the same building.
December 2021- West County Museum happenings
The Oral History audio recordings of local residents are now able to be heard, out loud, at the museum. Digitized copies of our 67 oral history recordings have been received from California Revealed as part of our digitizing project and can now be heard at the museum. If you drop in on a weekend you might just hear one of our treasured residents filling the room with their story. A list of those recorded and the subject can be seen at our website – Museum Tab – Voices From the Past. There is also a web link to hear them in the comfort of your home.
We are always looking for volunteers at the Museum, especially to keep our doors open. If you have one Saturday or Sunday each month to help us out, please contact us. Training and friendship provided.
The Museum will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26 plus Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, we hope you have a blessed holiday.
