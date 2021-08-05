The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.org, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
August 1921
Barlow aid boys attend local church
One hundred and fourteen boys from Camp Perkins, on the Barlow Ranch, attended church in Sebastopol on Sunday, coming in on special cars on the electric road in time for the mass at St. Sebastian Church. The Protestant boys attended at the Methodist Church, where the pastor, Rev. M. Young, preached a sermon especially for young people. This is the second Sunday the boys have attended church during the summer, the first time attending the Congregational Church. The ice cream treat last Sunday was a gift from Rev. Father McKinnon and was enjoyed by all of the boys.
August 1946
Site chosen for veterans housing in Bookhaven addition
Following WWII the need for temporary housing of Veterans and their family was needed nationwide and locally. The failure to provide a location for a veteran’s housing project by the City meant the possibility of refusal of application unless all requirements were met. In the last moments the Bank of Sonoma County came forward and offered the Brookhaven addition which the Sonoma County Housing Authority declared it to be ideal for the housing project. The land was currently planted in apple trees and all efforts will be used to save trees of which the residents will be able to harvest. The housing project was dedicated as the Rudolph Theiller Memorial Homes. Theiller, was the first local boy to die in the war efforts. Uncrating of the pre-fabricated units began arriving for the erecting for Quonset style homes, each of which will house two to three families. Improvements to the land included getting water and sewer services, and streets paved.
August 1971
Nostalgic hay ride, a 20-year tradition
For the past 20 years Sol Benelli and his hay wagon, driven by four horses, has been one of the main attractions in Guerneville. This specially built wagon will accommodate about 100 persons and can be seen each evening going down Main Street with its happy passengers. The project is owned by Ken Parr Stables, Guernewood Park, but its success is attributed to Benelli. The picnic-hay ride leaves Guernewood Park and makes its way through town toward Armstrong Redwoods State Park. A wiener roast is part of the fun trip at the picnic grounds owned by Mrs. Laura Birkhofer. Each guest is given a long pointed stick with which to barbecue his own hot dog. The season usually ends a few days after Labor Day weekend.
August 2021 – West County Museum Happenings
Your last day to see the Suffrage Headquarters Museum exhibit is Aug. 28. On this day we will have a Grand Closing with some special appearances around the noon hour. The Museum is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Our next exhibit “Classy Cars and their Care” will open Sept. 25. Grand Opening activities will include a car show in the parking lot behind the Chamber of Commerce, a photographic tour of the automotive businesses in Sebastopol, automotive tools and parts collections, and a large map giving a visual of just how many businesses were in town. You will also have a chance to win a basket full of gifts from our generous local businesses.
