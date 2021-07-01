SEBASTOPOL RODEO ASSN. began an annual rodeo in July 1976 and continued until 1981. Financial troubles canceled the program in 1982. This two-day event was held at the Double Tree Ranch, 1005 High School Rd. and included an all event rodeo, breakfast, the selection of a Rodeo Queen, a western dance at the Holy Ghost Hall, and a Sunday Fireworks Show at Analy High School. This action photo came from the Sonoma West Times Negative Film Collection taken during the 1977 rodeo event.