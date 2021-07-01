The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.org, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
July 1921
Cotati speedway is fastest in the world
Construction began in May 1921 even though many “croakers” said “it simply can’t be done,” it has been done and the new North Bay Counties Speedway at Cotati has risen almost like magic. Construction of the great wooden bowl which its builder, Jack Prince, claims will be the “Master Speedway of the World,” has nearly three million feet of lumber and almost 68 tons of nails. As soon as the track proper has been completed the crew will turn their attention to the great grandstands which are already underway, flanking each stretch for its full length, and these two stands each seating nearly 6,000 people. Both will be ready before the opening event which is a 150-mile world championship event, scheduled for Aug. 14. Ten or more of the world’s greatest drivers will compete for $16,000 in purses. The great bowl has a 1 ¼ mile track. At the Aug. 14 race the first-place winner was Eddie Hearne in a Disteel Duesenberg averaging 110.84 mph over the 150-mile race.
July 1946
Two-way radio use tried by NWP
Two-way radio communication between the dispatcher's office and a moving train was tested over the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad lines as part of far-reaching experiments being conducted by the Northwestern Pacific and Southern Pacific lines. Trains ran from Sebastopol to Santa Rosa, Forestville and Petaluma consecutively. Radio contact was maintained constantly with the dispatcher’s office on South Main Street except for a few dark spots going to Forestville. Radio waves utilized on this “train-to-station” type of control are ultra-high frequency and travel along the same lines as those traveling by light. Use of radio, according to general manager, C.A. Veale, will be of great value to packers and dryers in this vicinity. Time will be saved in the movements of trains and spotting of empty cars along the entire route of the line through the
July 1971
St. Hubert’s Hall in Guerneville completed
An estimated 200 persons attended the grand opening of the new St. Hubert’s Hall on Fourth Street in Guerneville to enjoy the buffet supper and the music of the George Liberace Band. During the course of the Sunday party, Chris Harper, president of the Guerneville Chamber of Commerce, presented Liberace and his wife with a copy of the book, “One Hundred Years on the Russian River.”
The new hall, located behind the Guerneville Fire Dept, has a large banquet room and a well-equipped kitchen and is managed by St. Elizabeth Guild.
July 2021- West County Museum happenings
Check out the WSCHS website as changes have been made, especially the museum section. A link to the current Suffrage project can be found in the first paragraph of the museum section. There you will read about our local Suffrage participants and how they are being honored in June at our local cemeteries. There is a list of those buried there and a link to Find A Grave where you can view their memorial and activity during the Suffrage movement.
We continue to work on digitizing the Sonoma West Times Negative Film collection. There are over 10,000 images to be processed. If you would like to be a part of discovering local history via photographs, contact us. Work days are Wednesday’s from 10-12. Equipment for digitizing is provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.