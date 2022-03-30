Lyons-Magnus Cherry processing plant was located at 6721 Sebastopol Avenue from 1953 to 1971. There were 20 brine tanks each holding 28,000 gallons of locally grown Royal Ann cherries. The cherries were put in a brine solution which takes out sugar and color and hardens the cherries. The cherries then go to the firm’s San Francisco plant for cooking and sweetening into Maraschino Cherries.