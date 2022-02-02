The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.org, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
February 1922
Contract to haul pupils to high school from Freestone
Arthur L. Williams was the successful bidder for the contract to transport high school pupils to and from Freestone to the Analy Union School. Should the number of pupils to be carried prove too many for the capacity of the bus line, preference will be given to those residing farthest from the school. This is the first bus to be operated by the local school, but it is hoped to have additional machines in operation shortly.
February 1947
Railroad wires removed from Main Street
Railroad wiring on Sebastopol’s Main Street was removed completing a project announced here last summer by C.A. Veale, vice-president and general manager of the Northwestern Pacific Railroad Company.
Elimination of the overhead wiring followed installation of diesel powers locomotives on the entire line of the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railway Company, completing a plan made by the Railroad Company.
The railroad first placed a diesel locomotive in operation in Sebastopol last summer and at that announced its plans to convert the entire line to diesel power in place of the electric locomotive system.
While removal of the wiring was hailed by local businessman, complaints are still heard throughout the city about the condition of the roadbed on the Main Street right-of-way of the railroad company.
February 1972
Bank building comes down
The temporary headquarters of the Bank of Sonoma County was removed from Sebastopol’s landscape. Built shortly after 1930, the structure was considered substandard. The first known occupant of the building was Schlaughterback, who operated a used merchandise shop, followed by the Ace Hutton Cabinet Shop until 1961. Weeks Hardware until 1969, and Bank of Sonoma County until last August. As the bulldozer chipped away, it revealed the wall of what was once Central Meat Market, which went out of business in 1929. Painted on a portion of that wall was an advertisement for Carnation Mush. Now the location of Bill’s Key Shop and Ray’s Barber Shop, the old Central Meat Market building proudly displayed an advertisement for 20 Mule Team Borax Soap Chips. The advertisement also carries the nostalgic slogan, “wash without a washboard.
February 2022 - West County Museum happenings
To our dismay, January turned out to be a mostly closed to public month due to the COVID upsurge, keeping our docents and visitors at ease. We plan to get back on track in February with docents ready to great you. Please forgive us if some normal open days have closed doors, docents are needed. This is such a very hard time for all of us.
Some good news, we have a new volunteer, Jody Laine, who will be updating our enlarged map collection. The current collection has scattered years from 1896 – 2013. We are hoping to fill in some gaps that will enable us to help visitors and researchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.