A waste of an election
One must wonder if Bill Gallaher is invested in landfills, based on the mountain of wasted paper filled with garbage that he's dumping on Sonoma County voters.
Gallaher’s lone revenge recall mission is weaving tall tales about Jill Ravitch, a respected 35-year prosecutor who took on big money to hold him and his company accountable for leaving seniors to die in the Tubbs Fire. Gallaher and his garbage recall will continue to spin tiny little threads of half-truths into crazy yarns that don’t even closely represent what actually happened. Beware voters, and don't be fooled by the false truth that money can buy.
Christine & John Mason
Forestville
