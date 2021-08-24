The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
2:31 p.m. Battery on a person at a school or park at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Juvenile arrested.
3:31 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
7:12 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Gravenstein Highway South. Referred to the District Attorney for review.
TUESDAY
2:51 p.m. Obstructing or resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:04 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Bodega Avenue and Robinson Road. Adult arrested.
5:09 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Morris and Johnson streets. Adult arrested.
9:24 a.m. Petty theft at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Pending further investigation.
1:12 p.m. Vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station. Adult arrested.
5:14 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of parole at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
1:29 p.m. Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
6:13 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Pending further investigation.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 132 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.