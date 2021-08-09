The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
WEDNESDAY
12:10 p.m. Petty theft at Mckinley Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:34 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY
11 a.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Pitt Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
4:42 p.m. Knowingly receiving stolen property worth less than $950 at Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:56 p.m. Prohibited person possessing/owning ammunition, served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
6:42 a.m. Vandalism with property defacement at the Plaza and Mckinley Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY
1:40 a.m. Battery with serious injury on another person at North Main Street. Pending further investigation.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 117 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.