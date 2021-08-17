The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
7:21 a.m. Vandalism with property damage at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
2:10 a.m. Petty theft, knowingly receiving stolen property worth less than $950, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
12:57 p.m. Vandalism valued at more than $400 at Laguna Preserve Trail. Pending further investigation.
4:47 p.m. Petty theft at Woodland and Mcfarlane avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:23 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Bodega Avenue and Ragle Road. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:52 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Morris and Johnson streets. Adult arrested.
8:33 a.m. Petty theft at Lillian Way and Fircrest Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:10 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia for a controlled substance and violation of probation at Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
12:52 p.m. Battery on a person at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
FRIDAY
6:27 p.m. Battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or date at Bodega and Virginia avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
3:06 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:25 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
12:41 p.m. Inflicting bodily injury on a spouse or cohabitant at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:18 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia for a controlled substance and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway South and Fircrest Avenue. Person released.
7:29 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of at least .08 percent at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 165 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
