The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
4:32 p.m. Lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and willful cruelty to a child. No location reported. Pending further investigation.
WEDNESDAY
6:42 a.m. Rape of drugged victim at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Victim declined prosecution.
THURSDAY
11:59 a.m. Petty theft at Bodega Avenue and Edman Way. Pending further investigation.
12:13 p.m. Embezzlement and vehicle theft at First Street and Woodland Court. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SATURDAY
2:39 a.m. Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
4:34 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
6:11 p.m. Making a fictitious check and defrauding an innkeeper of less than $400 at South Main Street and Burnett Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 106 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
