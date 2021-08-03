The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
11:07 a.m. Felony identity theft at Swain Avenue. Pending further investigation.
1:42 p.m. Credit card theft valued at more than $950 at Healdsburg Avenue. Report unfounded.
TUESDAY
8:39 a.m. Exhibiting a firearm at Woodland Avenue. No disposition reported.
WEDNESDAY
4:09 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm, or using force to cause great bodily injury, and battery with serious injury at the Joe Rodota Bike Trail East at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Referred to district attorney for review.
9:16 a.m. False imprisonment with violence, sexual battery of a restrained person and conspiracy to commit a crime at North Main Street. Victim declined prosecution.
11:04 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at North Main Street. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
7:26 p.m. Oral copulation with an intoxicated victim at Bodega Avenue, North Main Street and South Main Street. Report unfounded.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 132 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.