The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
10:41 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at South Main Street and Maple Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
10:39 p.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic substance and paraphernalia, and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency, at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
10:41 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
4:25 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Volkerts Road. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Time and disposition of action not reported.
8:29 p.m. Violation of probation at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
10:23 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and probation violation at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:03 p.m. Hit and run with property damage and driving while under the influence of alcohol at Gravenstein Highway South and Bloomfield Road. Adult arrested.
7:53 p.m. Vandalism valued at more than $400 at South Main Street and Walker Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
3:56 p.m. Obstructing and resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
1:12 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Bodega Avenue and Valley View Drive. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
2:52 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 151 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
