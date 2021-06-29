The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
9:16 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
3:47 p.m. Lewd and lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old, sex by a perpetrator older than 21 with a victim younger than 16, and child cruelty possibly causing injury or death. No street location given. Pending further investigation.
TUESDAY
8:10 p.m. Under the influence of a controlled substance at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
8:04 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Healdsburg Avenue and Lyding Lane. Adult arrested.
11:32 p.m. Battery on a person and assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) or force likely to cause great bodily injury at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Unfounded.
FRIDAY
3:46 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
4:24 p.m. Unlawful possession of tear gas and violation of probation at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult referred to probation.
SATURDAY
6:43 p.m. Petty theft and knowingly receiving stolen property worth less than $950 at Main and Burnett streets. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 93 other events requiring police action during the week, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
