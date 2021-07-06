The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
10:08 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08%, violation of probation, misdemeanor violation of parole, and driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding .01% while on a court probation for driving intoxicated, at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
4:04 p.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
4:46 p.m. Violation of a domestic violence restraining order at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
8:17 p.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Jewell and Belle View avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
12:33 a.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
1:54 p.m. Battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or companion at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 156 other events requiring police action during the week, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.