The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
2:46 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Valentine Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
2:18 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:09 p.m. Knowingly receiving stolen property worth less than $950 and disorderly conduct involving alcohol at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
10:08 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
7:58 p.m. Vehicle theft and perjury at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:51 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 118 other events requiring police action during the two weeks, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards, mis-dial of 911 and reckless driving.
