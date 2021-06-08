The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
1:43 p.m. Driving with a license that had been suspended for driving while intoxicated and required an interlock device, and violating probation, at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
4:46 p.m. Forgery involving fictitious checks exceeding $950 in value at South Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
8:29 a.m. Vandalism with property damage at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:43 a.m. Vandalism with property damage at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:30 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
2:24 p.m. Indecent exposure at Mckinley and Brown streets. Adult arrested.
4:43 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and petty theft at Leland Street and Robinson Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:56 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving without a license at Lynch Road and Mcfarlane Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
2:38 p.m. Vehicle theft at Florence Avenue. No disposition recorded.
SUNDAY
11:08 a.m. Vandalism, defacing property, at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Pending further investigation.
11:04 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on a spouse or cohabitant at Gravenstein Highway North and Covert Lane. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 129 other events requiring police action during the two weeks, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards, mis-dial of 911 and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.