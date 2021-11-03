The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause problems for Sonoma County high school football teams, with West County High School the latest to feel the affects of the virus. In a decision announced on Tuesday, the scheduled West County at Cardinal Newman varsity game has been moved from Friday night to Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. on the Cardinal Newman field in Santa Rosa.
The change was due to a positive COVID test for one player within the West County football program. The JV football game between West County and Cardinal Newman will be played on Friday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at Cardinal Newman.
At the time of this writing no other players have tested positive, and players that have been in close contact are following all recommended COVID protocols. This is the first time this season that the West County squad has been affected by the COVID-19 virus.
Last month, the Windsor-Cardinal Newman football game was canceled due to COVID concerns within the Cardinal Newman program. That game was not rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.