An annual tradition will be renewed this week as high school football season returns to the west county.
Although the venue is a familiar one, the consolidation of Analy and El Molino has combined to produce West County High School (WCHS), a team that should be stronger and deeper than in previous years, and one that figures to contend for the upper echelon in the North Bay League.
After months of training, West County will get its first taste of real competition this Friday, Aug. 27 when it plays host to Santa Rosa in the preseason opener at Karlson Field in Sebastopol. Varsity kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“I'm excited to get out on the field Friday night for our first time competing as West County High School,” veteran head coach Dan Bourdon said. “It will be a good test of how well our players have bonded together. My hope is we can put on display one of the positive outcomes resulting from consolidation — a highly competitive athletic program.”
The WCHS football program has benefited from increased numbers following consolidation, with this year’s varsity roster carrying 43 players, including 15 seniors. A good percentage of athletes have moved over from the El Molino program and are eager to put their stamp on the West County brand.
“We have a good core of seniors coming together from both schools to provide some leadership,” Bourdon noted. “Our strength is depth, especially at the skill positions.”
Although official starters haven’t been named, the West County offense will consist of quarterbacks; senior Tyler Sword and junior Sammy Long. The stable of running backs includes juniors Justin Casarotti, Dominic Phillips, Jack Izzarelli and Jaden Brady.
The receiving corps is a large group that features seniors; Joshua Kidd, Ian Hocheder, Gino Gibbs, Andre Pena, Dason Devries and Manuel Ruiz Flores, and juniors; Liam Drake, Jafet Gonzalez, Wade Stringfellow, Gio Visintin, Soloman Hall, Josh Andrews, Hunter Brown, Daniel Pedro and Diego Ruvalcaba.
Manning the trenches will be a deep group of offensive and defensive linemen that includes seniors; Aden Noethig, Cassius Bradbury, Brenden Fox, Isaac Rodrigues, Shayne White, Dwight Penry Roberts, Travis Bardella, Eli Marek, and juniors; Wyatt Alberigi, Victor Pedroia, Levi Rutherfurd, Ty Sheffler, Anthony Trujillo, Willam O’Brien, Charlie O’Donnell, Christian Reyes, Casshe Caldwell and Nicholas Wilson. Linebackers are seniors; Anthony Pacheco, Brennan Jennings and Noethig, and juniors; Lucas Castleberry, Drake, Phillips and Pedro. The defensive backfield consists of Hocheder, Andrews, Pena, Devries, Brady, Ruiz Flores, Kidd, Hall, Ruvalcaba, Visintin, Gonzalez and sophomore Logan Mitchell.
