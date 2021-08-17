Celebration of life held on El Molino football field draws 400
More than 400 former players, students, friends and colleagues gathered on the El Molino football field in Forestville on Aug. 14 for a heartfelt celebration of life memorial for long-time El Mo teacher and coach Chan Castleberry, who died last month at the age of 80.
A legendary teacher and coach, Castleberry joined the El Molino faculty shortly after the school opened in 1965 and led Lion’s track and football programs for many years before retiring in 2000.
The memorial included emotional speeches from those who knew him best, most notably iconic Analy High School football coach Chip Castleberry, who recounted colorful stories of his brother both growing up and their years spent on opposing sidelines.
Some two dozen of Chan Castleberry’s former players joined together to sing his favorite football post-game song, “Goodnight Irene” one final time.
