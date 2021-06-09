High school track & field
Healdsburg High School played host for dozens of the top track and field athletes in Sonoma County in the first Redwood Empire Showcase meet on May 29.
The event served as a fitting highlight to an abbreviated high school season, one that will end without any postseason for the first time in local history.
As the name implies, the meet showcased the talents of the best the area has to offer and featured great individual performances for both male and female athletes.
Analy and El Molino athletes were among the top performers, competing for perhaps the final time in their respective school colors.
Top finishers for the Lions included junior Ellie Roan, who captured first place in both the shot put (36’.5”) and discus (118’.8”). El Mo senior Audrey Serrano took first in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles in a personal best 48.94 and third overall in the 100 meter high hurdles in 17.69. Other outstanding performances for El Molino were turned in by Jeanne Broome (3rd 400 meters, 1:00.49, 8th shot put, 27’ 9.5”), Karis Morasch (7th triple jump, 33’ 1”, 12th 300 hurdles, 54.06, 15th long jump, 13’ 6”), Sienna Fassett (8th pole vault, 8’, 13th 3,200 meters, 13:10.65), Abby Drury (13th 300 hurdles, 56.05, 13th 100 hurdles, 19.29), Alex Foszcz (4th discus 99’ 8”, 10th triple jump, 31’ 8”) and Isabell Deniz (15th triple jump, 26’ 10”).
In addition, the El Mo 4 x 400 meter relay team of Serrano, Kathy Fuentes, Morasch and Broome finished second in 4:16.40, while the 4 x 100 meter team of Serrano, Fuentes, Santia Depaola and Roan took sixth overall in 53.43.
Standout efforts for the El Molino boys included Soul Berna (2nd 400 meters, 51.92, 4th triple jump, 40’ 7”, 9th long jump, 19’ 5.5”), Jacob Cibrian (7th 200 meters, 23.35, 9th 100 meters, 11.47), Dustin Spelman (8th 300 hurdles, 45.36), Kazuki Hillberg (9th pole vault, 9’ 6”), Solomon Hall (11th triple jump, 36’ 11.5”, 12th 300 hurdles, 46.77), Eli Begley (14th triple jump, 35’ 5.5”) and Luke Grassl (16th shot put, 34’ 7.5”). The Lion’s 4 x 400 meter relay team of Cibrian, Begley, Hall and Berna took fourth in 3:39.25) and the 4 x 100 meter team of Hall, Begley, Geo Visitin and Cibrian finished fifth in 45.91).
Analy athletes also made their presence felt at the meet, highlighted by junior veteran Carolina Dawson, who captured first place in the 800 meter race in a sizzling, 2:19.98. Other top finishers for the Tigers were Denali Ferrera (4th triple jump, 33’ 11”), Elena King (7th 200 meters, 27.09) and George Santos (11th 100 meters, 11.52).
