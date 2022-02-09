Months of hard work and preparation will be on the line this Friday, Feb. 11 when the West County High School (WCHS) varsity boys travel to first-place Piner in a showdown for the North Bay League basketball title.
The game will be played a day after the lifting of a 30-day county ordinance limiting spectator capacity at 50, so all fans are encouraged to attend on Friday. The varsity game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
Piner enters the game fresh off its first NBL loss in a 48-47 setback against Ukiah on Monday, while West County has dropped two league games. A win would forge an NBL Redwood Division co-championship.
“We're focusing on our final game at Piner,” WCHS coach Jason Carpenter said. “If we defeat Piner, we'll be co-league champions, so there is quite a lot at stake. We’re excited and looking forward to the challenge.”
WCHS (7-2, 16-8) put itself in position to hang a league pennant by virtue of three wins in a busy stretch of hoops last week, recording dominant victories over Ukiah (59-49), Elsie Allen (66-38) and St. Vincent (61-20).
WCHS opened the week on Jan. 31 at Ukiah, riding the hot hand of junior Gavin Reid to take a 29-22 halftime lead. West County maintained the advantage the rest of the way en route to a 59-49 win. Reid finished with a game-high 23 points.
The boys played host to Elsie Allen on Feb. 2, jumping out to a big early lead and pulling away after intermission on their way to a 66-38 rout. Senior Chase Stanfel turned in a tremendous effort with a career high 20 points.
West County finished up a busy week on Feb. 4 at St. Vincent in Petaluma, swamping the Mustangs with a 15-2 second-quarter run for a 23-10 halftime lead. The boys kept their foot on the throttle in the final two periods in an eventual, 61-20 romp. Reid led all scorers with a game-high 18 points.
