Sebastopol will serve as the epicenter of one of the fastest growing sports in the county this fall, as players gather each week to play the popular game of pickleball.
The pickleball events will be open to all community members and will take place each Tuesday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. on the newly resurfaced courts at Brook Haven school. Players of all levels are encouraged to participate.
The first pickleball event on Sept. 7 drew some 20 participants, and organizers are anticipating increasing interest as word gets out. The next event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.