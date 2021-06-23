The graduating senior class of 2021 at El Molino High School faced some of the most daunting challenges of any in recent history, academically, athletically and socially.
Yet, most navigated these obstacles with grace and resilience, determined not to let the COVID-19 health crisis and required distance learning tarnish their overall high school experience. Throw in the looming specter of school consolidation and closure and the just completed school year was the most challenging since El Molino opened in 1964.
The student-athletes selected in this issue were among the best and brightest of their graduating class and all had one thing in common — they represented their school and teams with tremendous talent, skill and sportsmanship.
Although there were too many seniors to list, we congratulate all of the athletes for their accomplishments and pay tribute to a few with words and pictures.
The following is part two of a two part series featuring the graduating male student/athletes of El Molino. Note: athletes are listed in no particular order.
(1) Heart – Wes Lewis will be remembered as one of the top athletes of his graduating class, and one that helped to re-write the El Molino sports history books. A gifted all-around athlete, he excelled in football, soccer and baseball. Lewis was as resilient as he was talented, overcoming a serious injury to work his way back to health. On the gridiron he enjoyed a star-studded all-league career as the starting quarterback, leading the Lions with his arm and legs in back-to-back victories in the Golden Apple Bowl for the first time in three decades. His talents translated well to the baseball diamond in an all-league, four-year varsity career, where he was among the Lion’s best players. Photo David Aires
(2) Athleticism – Soul Berna was a tremendous natural athlete who earned varsity letters in multiple sports, most notably in football, cross country and track and field. There were few better as a pass rusher and defender on the football field, putting fear in opposing quarterbacks. He made the most of his time on the cross country trail, quickly becoming one of his team’s top runners. His athleticism was on full display on the high school track, where he excelled in the shot put and discus, jumping events, middle distance races and as a key relay team member. Photo Michael Lucid
(3) Strength – Erik Dimond was the quintessential all-around athlete during four sparkling years at El Molino, making his bones in football, wrestling and baseball. On the gridiron he was a two-way standout and one of the Lion’s leading tacklers. His best moments came on the wrestling mat as a four-year star and team leader, capturing multiple individual league titles and a sixth place medal at the North Coast Section tournament. He also spent his senior year on the Lion’s baseball team as a solid pitcher and hitter. Photo Liane Dimond
(4) Versatility – Trevor Rivas was part of a dynamic duo of siblings in a great, four-year athletic career for the Lions, making big contributions in football, basketball and golf. He was a two-way player on the football field in helping the Lions reach the postseason. On the basketball court, Rivas was among his team’s most consistent scorers and rebounders. His best sport may have been golf, where he was a four-year leader and among the Lion’s top players. Photo Michael Lucid
(5) Talent – Jackson Dunkle was one of the most natural athletes of his class, a multi-year star on football, soccer, baseball and track teams. An all league receiver, there were few better on the gridiron, combining speed with great hands and a knack for the big play. He was nearly as good on the soccer pitch, where he used his talents to score goals, including a memorable, game-tying goal in a dramatic win over Analy. His athleticism came in handy in a busy spring campaign, where he split time between baseball and track. Photo Michael Lucid
(6) Skill – Jacob Cibrian-Gomez logged a sensational high school career in soccer, cross country and track and was equally strong in all three sports. A talented trail runner, Cibrian-Gomez quickly rose to become one of his team’s top runners. He spent four standout seasons as a mainstay on the varsity soccer pitch, assuming the role of team leader and top defender. Cibrian-Gomez utilized blazing speed during track season as one of the league’s best 100 and 200 meter sprinters. Photo Michael Lucid
(7) Toughness - DJ Ramalia enjoyed a great high school sports career in football and track, combining speed, power and durability. He was a multi-year running back on offense, finishing near the top in yardage each season. Ramalia played a big part in the Lion’s football resurgence and was at the core of the two-time Apple Bowl winners. On the track he was a big contributor as a sprinter and thrower, helping the Lions hang a league championship banner. Photo David Aires
(8) Agility – Trenton Rivas more than just the other half of a talented sibling duo, he carved out his own niche as a versatile and talented all around athlete. Like his brother, Rivas was equally valuable whether playing football, basketball or golf. He was a two-way contributor as a member of winning Lion’s football teams, and a tenacious scorer, rebounder and defender in basketball. There were few as consistent on the high school golf links, where he helped lead the Lions to frequent wins in a great four-year run. Photo Michael Lucid
(9) Power – Dylan Dekker didn’t waste any time after transferring to El Molino as an upperclassman, quickly establishing himself on the gridiron as one of his team’s best players. A hard-hitting football defender, Dekker led the Lions in tackles during a spectacular senior campaign that included a win over Analy in the 56th and final Golden Apple Bowl. Dekker’s athleticism was also on display during the spring baseball season as an outfielder, pitcher and one of the team’s leading hitters. Photo Michael Lucid
(10) Leadership – Quinn Horak was never the fastest runner or leading cyclist in a multi-year high school career on Lion’s cross country and mountain bike teams, but his contributions were huge in both sports. The versatile scholar-athlete was a born leader, utilizing a selfless attitude and great work ethic, often helping younger athletes along the way. Horak was the quintessential teammate and a coaches’ dream, earning him an unofficial “Heart of the Lion” badge that he wore with pride. Photo Michael Lucid
