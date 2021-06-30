The graduating senior class of 2021 at Analy High School faced some of the most daunting challenges of any in recent history, both academically and athletically.
Yet, most navigated these obstacles with grace and resilience, determined not to let the crisis that was the COVID-19 pandemic tarnish their overall high school experience.
These student-athletes, potentially the last to wear a Tiger’s uniform in the long, rich history of Analy, were among the best and brightest of their graduating class and all had one thing in common- they represented their school and teams with tremendous talent, skill and sportsmanship.
Although there were far too many seniors to list, we congratulate all of the athletes for their accomplishments and pay tribute to a few with words and pictures.
The following is part one of a two part series featuring the graduating female student/athletes of 2021. Note: athletes are listed in no particular order.
(1) Skill - Olivia Franceschi combined hard work and talent in a sensational high school career on the softball team, with that commitment ultimately landing her a full athletic scholarship to attend Lindsey Wilson College in Kentucky. A four-year varsity player, Franceschi was a team leader on the mound and at the plate, helping the Tigers win a league title and make annual trips to the North Coast Section playoffs. Photo Brian Sinigiani
(2) Determination – Ellie Bengs enjoyed a standout multi-year run in the Lady Tiger’s basketball program, infusing her teams with production and leadership. The 2021 Analy Female Athlete of the Year, Bengs was a big contributor offensively, whether scoring points or pulling down rebounds. Her finest work may have been on the opposite end of the floor as a ferocious defender and shot blocker. Photo Brian Sinigiani
(3) Tenacity – Prisca Niedermair made an immediate impact on the Analy soccer team since walking on as a promising freshman and never wavered in four superb years on the pitch. Along the way Niedermair helped the Tigers compete for a league title each season and yearly trips to the North Coast Section playoffs. Photo Brian Sinigiani
(4) Talent – Juliet Price was among the best volleyball players of her graduating class in a great, multi-year varsity career, contributing tremendous power, consistency and production. She was a feared competitor as an outside hitter, finishing near the top in kills and blocks. Price was at the center of a strong nucleus of talent, helping the Tigers reach the postseason each season. Photo Brian Sinigiani
(5) Consistency – Andrea Ponce will be remembered as a huge contributor on strong Analy basketball teams, one that gave her all every time she stepped on the court. A consistent ball-handler, scorer and rebounder, Ponce was equally good on the defensive end. Her efforts helped the Tigers compete for a league title each season. Photo Brian Sinigiani
(6) Power – Gea Foggetti logged a tremendous volleyball career for the Tigers as the team’s best middle-blocker, representing a strong presence at the net. During her tenure she rose to become one of the team’s leaders in kills and blocks and was one of the central figures in Analy’s continuing success. Photo Brian Sinigiani
(7) Teamwork – Analaya O’Campo was a solid contributor and teammate in a multi-year run on Analy softball teams, helping the Tigers with her glove and bat. A versatile utility player, O’Campo was ready whenever called upon and could produce the big hit when needed. Her many contributions helped Analy compete with some of the best teams in the league each season. Photo Brian Sinigiani
(8) Camaraderie – Kim Navarette turned in a sparkling, four-year run on the varsity soccer team, rising to become one of the Tiger’s most respected leaders. A tenacious player that could create goal opportunities on offense, she was just as valuable on defense marking up against the opposition’s best scorer. Her hard work and dedication helped keep the Tigers near the top of the heap in the league hierarchy each season, making multiple visits to the NCS playoffs. Photo Greg Clementi
