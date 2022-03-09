West County squad a contender in NBL pennant race
The West County High School (WCHS) softball team is off to a strong start on the pre-league diamond circuit, logging two wins in its first three outings.
Longtime Analy coach Nick Houtz returns to lead a varsity squad that is equal parts skill and experience, hopeful that with a few breaks the team can make a run at a coveted North Bay League pennant.
The ladies opened the season on Feb. 24 with a 4-2 loss to St. Vincent, but bounced back with successive wins over Novato (10-0) and Archie Williams (9-8).
The team is chalked full of veterans, led by senior catcher Elliot Gorath, who returns for her fourth varsity campaign. She’ll be joined by returnees: senior third baseman/outfielder Caitlin Caughie, junior second baseman Elena Salgado, junior outfielder Analise Scholten, sophomore shortstop/catcher Malley Dyck, outfielder/utility player Jordan Schrag and pitcher/outfielder Kylee Bauman. Senior pitcher Katelyn Tourady and senior second baseman/outfielder Madi Hodgdon are four-year varsity standouts moving over from El Molino.
First year varsity players include junior first baseman/outfielder Ruby Dungan, junior outfielder Ella Linsley, sophomore pitcher/outfielder Rylie Koehler and first baseman/utility player Madison Pearson. Freshmen are utility player Samantha Richmond, utility player Lillian Frere and pitcher/outfielder Kaihla Jarvinen.
Ladies in win column
West County scored its first win of the campaign in a March 1 clash with Novato, jumping all over the visiting Hornets in a 10-0, five inning rout. Pitcher Kaihla Jarvinen (2.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 K, WP) and Kylee Bauman (2.2 IP, 0 hits, 5 BBs, 6 Ks) combined for a no-hitter. Leading West County batters were Schrag (2 for 4, run), Jarvinen (1 for 3, run, RBI) and Dyck (1 for 3, run).
The ladies had their hitting shoes on in the March 4 home tilt with Archie Williams, collecting 10 hits to pull out an exciting, 9-8 victory in eight innings.
Jarvinen (5 IP, 11 hits, 5 ERs, 5 Ks) worked the first five frames before turning it over to Bauman (.1 IP, 0 hits, 0 ERs) 2 BBs, 1 K) and Koehler (2.2 IP, 2 hits, 0 ERs, 1 K, WP) in relief. Top hitters were Jarvinen (2 for 3, 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Bauman (2 for 4, 2 runs), Schrag (2 for 4, 2 runs), Gorath (1 for 4,2B, run, RBI), Koehler (1 for 3, 2B, run, RBI), Salgado (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) and Pearson (1 for 4, 2 runs, RBI).
NBL opener on tap
West County (2-1) will open the NBL season in the friendly confines on Thursday, March 10 against visiting Maria Carrillo. First pitch is 4 p.m.
