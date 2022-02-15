Ladies No. 2 seed in NCS Division 3; boys seeded 10th
West County High School (WCHS) varsity basketball teams will begin the exciting final phase of the 2021-22 campaign this week, with both landing spots in the North Coast Section Tournament.
At press time the ladies (21-4) had earned a highly favorable No. 2 seed in the NCS Division 3 tourney and were set to open up at home on Feb. 15 against No. 15 Hercules at 7 p.m. Barring an upset, the team will advance to host the winner of No. 7 Eureka versus No. 10 Archie Williams game on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
The West County boys (12-14) represented the 10th seed in their NCS Division 3 tourney and will entertain No. 10 Albany on Feb. 15 in a 5:30 p.m. start. Should they win, they will advance to play either No. 2 Branson or No. 15 Novato in a quarterfinal match-up on Feb. 18 (time and location TBD).
“We are excited to play a home game in the first round of the NCS playoffs, it’s been a few years,” WCHS coach Jason Carpenter reported. “Albany is athletic and talented and is a formidable opponent. Having said that, we think we match up well and have put together a solid game plan.”
