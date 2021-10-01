West County High School (WCHS) varsity volleyballers continued to navigate a tough North Bay League Oak Division schedule this week, notching one win in three outings.
At press time WCHS (10-6, 1-2) was preparing for a three-match home-stand, beginning on Sept. 30 versus Montgomery, followed by home tilts with Maria Carrillo (Oct. 5) and Cardinal Newman (Oct. 7). Start times beginning with the frosh are 4/5/6:30 p.m.
The local squad began its latest stretch on Sept. 21 at perennial power Cardinal Newman, falling to the Cardinals in three sets; 25-18, 25-15, 25-10. Statistical leaders included Avery Tollini (10 digs) and Cassie McKnight (8 kills).
West County climbed back into the win column two nights later against visiting Santa Rosa, turning back the Panthers in three games; 25-21, 25-11, 25-19.
Pacing the West County attack were Alex Foszcz (12 kills), Cassie McKnight (7 kills), Sydney Mellom (7 kills), Ari Wood (6 aces), Tollini (18 digs) and Marquesa Durairaj (14 digs, 10 assists, 2 aces).
On Sept. 28 the WCHS team traveled to first-place Windsor in another league litmus test, falling to the Jaguars; 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
Leading the way were Mellom (5 kills, 1 block), Rose McCormick (3 kills, 2 blocks), Foszcz (3 kills, 1 block), Autumn Lewis (3 kills), Tollini (17 digs, 1 ace), Remy Allen (12 assists, 9 digs, 1 block) and Siena Montiel (7 digs).
