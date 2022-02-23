The No. 7 seeded West County High School (WCHS) basketball team wrapped up a strong winter campaign on Feb. 18, falling at No. 2 seeded Branson, 62-18 in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 3 playoffs.
The loss came on the heels of an exciting opening round win over No. 10 Albany three days earlier, doing nothing to diminish what has been a solid season.
“We had a fantastic season, successfully merging two schools and two different basketball programs,” WCHS coach Jason Carpenter reflected. “We won 17 games and finished in the top eight of Division 3 in the North Coast Section.”
The boys opened the NCS tourney in winning fashion on Feb. 15, turning back visiting Albany, 53-45 for the program’s first NCS playoff in recent memory. Juniors Gavin Reid and Calum Rutherford turned in strong performances to lead the offensive attack.
“It's the first win in the NCS playoffs by a West County team in six years,” Carpenter noted. “We're very proud of this accomplishment.”
West County ran into a playoff juggernaut in the NCS quarterfinals on Feb. 18, with the No. 2 seeded Bulls jumping out to a big early lead and never looking back to record a 44-point margin of victory.
The 2021-22 season will be remembered as a successful one on several different levels, with the West County freshman and JV teams also posting winning records.
“The frosh coaches (Jason Offill and his father Billy) did a great job with the young guys, while Brandon Zapp shaped and coached the best JV team in the county,” Carpenter said. “All three levels are filled with talented players and led by dedicated coaches so we feel like the future is bright for the West County basketball program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.