The West County High School (WCHS) varsity soccer team returned from a four-week hiatus last week, shaking off a bit of rust in North Bay League losses to Ukiah (2-1) and Healdsburg (1-0). On Tuesday, the boys forged a scoreless tie with visiting Roseland University Prep to push their league mark to 0-2-1 and 6-2-2 overall.
“It was nice to be back playing after not having a game since December 12,” veteran WCHS coach Peter Meechan reported. “We had nice momentum going into the Christmas break, and then COVID canceled some games in early January.”
West County made their return in a Jan. 18 home clash with Ukiah, spotting the Wildcats a 2-1 halftime lead. Neither team could find the net after intermission as Ukiah hung on for a 2-1 victory. Jake De Souza tallied the lone goal for West County.
The boys were back on the league pitch two nights later at Healdsburg, turning in a much better overall effort to forge a scoreless tie at the half. The Greyhounds broke the deadlock late in the second half on a goal from 20 yards out to pull out a 1-0 victory.
“We played well against Healdsburg but just didn't score,” Meechan said.
West County played host to Roseland University Prep in the latest outing on Jan. 25, battling in a pair of scoreless halves en route to a 0-0 tie.
