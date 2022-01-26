The West County High School (WCHS) varsity boys basketball squad is peaking at the right time this month as the team gets into the meat of the North Bay League schedule.
Although the team has had numerous games canceled due to COVID, it’s managed to maintain momentum in staying above the .500 mark at 11-7 on the season and 2-1 in the NBL Redwood Division.
On Monday, West County recorded what could be its biggest win of the winter campaign in a non-league tilt with highly regarded Pinole Valley, edging the visiting Spartans, 42-41.
“That was a really big win for us since Pinole Valley was 14-2 and ranked No. 6 in North Coast Section Division 3,” WCHS head coach Jason Carpenter said. “We got a great effort from Gavin Reid, who hadn’t played in a week due to a sprained ankle. It was a super gutsy effort.”
Reid paced the attack with a team-high 16 points.
West County will now focus on the next task at hand – a pair of upcoming home dates with Piner (Wednesday, Jan. 26) and Ukiah (Friday, Jan. 28). Both varsity games start at 7:30 p.m. With a 30-day county health ordinance in place until Feb. 11, indoor capacity is restricted to just 50 people per game. All WCHS home games are live-streamed online on the NFHS network. A monthly membership is required.
