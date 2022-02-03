Team moves into second place at 4-2, 13-8 overall
The West County High School (WCHS) boys basketball squad has gotten hot at the halfway point of the North Bay League season, posting two wins in their last three outings.
The surge has pushed West County’s second place league record to 4-2 and 13-8 on the year.
This week, the boys will host Elsie Allen on Feb. 2 (after press time) and play a road and home series against St. Vincent, beginning on Friday, Feb. 4 in Petaluma (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 6 in Sebastopol (6 p.m.). Indoor fan capacity is limited to just 25 family members per team.
The team began the stretch in a Jan. 26 home tilt with league-leading Piner, with the Prospectors employing a great defensive effort on their way to a 46-32 win.
We had a tough game against Piner, but we’re looking forward to getting another shot at them next week,” WCHS coach Jason Carpenter said.
WCHS got back in the win column on Jan. 28 against visiting Ukiah, weathering a slow start and a three-point second quarter to trail 25-16 at the half. West County came out with a vengeance in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats, 37-10 after intermission en route to a 53-35 rout.
Gavin Reid led the way with 13 points. Other big contributors were Calum Rutherford (11 points, 6 rebounds), Syris Palley (9 points), Bucky Strom (9 points), Walter Galbraith (4 points), Chase Stanfel (3 points) and two points apiece from Cade Martignoli and Saben Atteberry.
“We played a great second half to beat a tough Ukiah team,” Carpenter said.
The teams met in a rematch in Ukiah on Monday, with West County turning in a much more even effort. WCHS took a 29-22 advantage at the half and maintained the lead after intermission in an eventual, 59-49 victory. Reid turned in a great effort with a team-high 23 points.
