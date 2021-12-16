It may be a bit early in the season for projections, but it may not be premature to stamp the West County High School (WCHS) varsity boys soccer team as perhaps the favorite in the chase for a North Bay League Redwood Division title.
The team, led by 30-year coaching veteran Peter Meechan, is off to a sensational start to the winter campaign, compiling an unbeaten 5-0-1 record through the first six pre-league matches.
Dominance has been the operative word in the first month of the campaign, with West County posting shutouts in the first five outings, including wins over San Domenico (4-0) and Fairfield (4-0). The team went on to compete in the annual Ripon Christian Tournament, recording wins over Ripon (5-0), Ripon Christian (6-0) and Orestimba (6-0) to hoist the first place trophy.
The lone exception in the first six matches came in a Dec. 13 clash with Piner, battling the Prospectors to a 2-2 tie.
The team has benefited from great scoring balance from a number of players, while goalies Sebastian Meechan and Bryan Hernandez have done an outstanding job shutting down opponents in front of the net.
The WCHS roster is a good blend of upper and lower classmen, led by returning players; Zack Kleinfeld, Jake Fitch, Ethan Dierke, Beau English, Sebastian Meechan, Hunter Cassett, Alex Rodriguez, Elliott Meechan, Charles Kealey, Owen McCulley and Bryan Hernandez. Newcomers to the varsity squad include; Paavel Hernandez, Jake Desouza, Abraham Ortiz, David Ortiz, Alan Carmona, Jesse Gonzalez, and Adrian Contreras.
The team will again compete in the North Bay League Redwood Division, battling the likes of Cardinal Newman, Ukiah, Roseland University Prep, St. Vincent and Healdsburg.
“Cardinal Newman should be the team to beat and Ukiah and Roseland Prep will be tough,” Peter Meechan predicted. “We’re looking forward to the season and hopefully, we improve as the season goes on. Our goal is to make the playoffs and be competitive in each game.”
Scheduling notes
West County will resume preseason action on Friday, Dec. 17 at Vallejo High School (7 p.m.). The boys will open the NBL campaign on Jan. 11 against visiting St. Vincent in a 7 p.m. varsity start.
