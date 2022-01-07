The West County High School varsity boys couldn’t have scripted a better start to the North Bay League basketball season on Jan. 4, turning in a strong effort before an enthusiastic home crowd to turn back Rancho Cotate, 59-43.
The convincing victory extended West County’s win streak to three games, pushing their overall record to 9-6 and 1-0 in the NBL Redwood Division.
Senior forward Saben Atteberry paced the WCHS attack with a team-high 24 points. Other top contributors were juniors Gavin Reid (17 points), Syris Palley (8 points), senior Bucky Strom (6 points), and two points apiece from senior Ian Hocheder and sophomore Walter Galbraith.
West County will get a good litmus test on Thursday, Jan. 6 (after press time) when it visits Piner in a 7:30 p.m. varsity tip-off. The team will travel to take on Ukiah next Tuesday, Jan. 11 (7:30 p.m.).
COVID issues forcing NBL officials to consider options
Although the league has no plans to shorten or revise the season at this point, the continuing number of new COVID infections across the county may force NBL officials to adapt as the season plays out. One idea that has been discussed is the possibly of canceling the NBL postseason tournament in February in order to reschedule make-up games. League athletic directors will meet on Jan. 12 to consider all scheduling options.
The Marin County Athletic League has already moved to ban spectators from all high school games, and plans are already being discussed to limit Sonoma County games to members of households, beginning as early as next week.
