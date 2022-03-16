The West County High School (WCHS) varsity softball team recorded its first highlight of the spring campaign last weekend at the 20th annual Dandelion Days Tournament in Jackson, winning three of four games played to hoist the first-place Silver Division trophy.
Sophomore centerfielder Jordyn Schrag turned in a sensational performance to earn the tournament Most Valuable Player award. In four games, Schrag collected nine hits in 14 at bats, with one homer, eight runs scored and four runs batted in.
Led by veteran coach Nick Houtz, the ladies opened the tournament on March 11 with a 12-10 victory over Rio Linda, as pitcher Kylee Bauman picked up the win. Top hitters were Malley Dyke (3 for 3, 2B, RBI), Elliott (Gorath 2 for 3, RBI), Catlin Caughie (2 for 3, RBI), Kaihla Jarvinen (3 for 3, 3 2Bs, 4 RBIs), Bauman (1 for 3, HR, 2 RBIs) and Ruby Dungan (2 for 3, 2 runs, RBI).
The girls bounced back from a 9-6 loss to Mariposa County with an exciting, 11-10 over Galt on Saturday. Bauman notched the win while top hitters included Schrag (4 for 4, 3 2Bs, RBI), Caughie (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) and Gorath (2 for 3, 2B, RBI).
The ladies squared off with Rio Americano in the Silver Division title game, as Jarvinen (5 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 3 Ks) tossed a shutout 8-0 victory. Swinging hot bats were Schrag (3 for 3, 2B), Dyke (2 for 2), Gorath (2 for 2, RBI), Caughie (1 for 2, RBI), Jarvinen (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) and Rylie Koehler (1 for 3, RBI).
Ladies fall to Carrillo in NBL opener
West County (5-3, 0-1) kicked off the North Bay League season on March 10 against visiting Maria Carrillo, as the Pumas plated three runs in the seventh inning to insure an 11-6 victory.
Jarvinen (6 IP, 11 hits, 4 ERs, 4 Ks) took the loss, while leading batters were Caughie (3 for 4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs), Jarvinen (2 for 4, RBI), Schrag (2 for 3, run) and Gorath (2 for 4, run).
The team will resume league action on March 15 (after press time) at Windsor, followed by a Thursday, March 17 visit to Cardinal Newman. The girls will travel to Petaluma in a non-league contest on Friday, March 18. All games start at 4 p.m.
