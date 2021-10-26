It’s been a tough month for the West County High School (WCHS) varsity football squad, dropping its fourth straight game on Friday in a 38-19 setback to visiting Ukiah.
The Wildcats entered the contest mired in their own three-game skid, but spoiled West County’s Homecoming night with their best performance of the season.
The result pushed Ukiah’s record to 1-2 in league and 2-6 overall, while WCHS fell to 0-3 in league and 3-5 on the year.
“We’re making too many mistakes, and we aren’t executing at a high enough level to overcome those mistakes,” WCHS head coach Dan Bourdon said. “We do some really good things at times, but consistency is an issue.”
West County will try to right the ship this Friday, Oct. 29 when it hosts Maria Carrillo in a critical North Bay League match-up. The Pumas (0-3, 1-7) have had struggles of their own this month, suffering their third straight loss on Friday in a 48-21 drubbing at the hands of Rancho Cotate.
Wildcats strike early
Ukiah quieted the West County Homecoming crowd on their first two possessions on Friday to take an early, 12-0 lead. West County senior quarterback Tyler Sword didn’t flinch, responding with big-play senior receiver Ian Hocheder on a 42-yard scoring strike. Sword directed another touchdown drive in the second period, with running back Jaden Brady finishing the march with a five yard burst for a 13-12 West County advantage. It would prove to be the last lead of the game, as the Wildcats finished the half with a pair of touchdowns for a 26-13 Ukiah cushion at the half. The teams traded scores in an evenly played third quarter, with Sword hooking up with senior wide-out Josh Kidd to stay within striking distance at 32-19. The Wildcats gained separation with a late touchdown on their way to a 38-19 win.
Sword turned in an outstanding game, amassing 239 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding another 100 on the ground. Hocheder led the receiving corps with seven receptions for 111 yards and one score, while Kidd hauled in six catches for 58 yards and one touchdown.
